Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $177.79 Million Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,211,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 107,843 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $177,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OHI. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 327,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,321,000 after buying an additional 25,565 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,761,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,799,000 after buying an additional 239,134 shares during the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at about $458,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,014,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,417,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,059 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.82.

OHI opened at $47.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.86%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company’s core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

