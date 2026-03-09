Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $181.49 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 367,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 42,585 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $181,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,181,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,970,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,401 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,824,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,393,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $647,964,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Synopsys by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,301,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,013,000 after purchasing an additional 992,386 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 186.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 934,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $460,843,000 after purchasing an additional 607,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $437.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.74 and a 1-year high of $651.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.77. The company has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a PE ratio of 67.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.21. Synopsys had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Zacks Research raised Synopsys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Synopsys from $560.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Synopsys from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $531.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNPS

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,270. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total value of $1,685,035.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,058.34. The trade was a 17.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 4,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,036 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.