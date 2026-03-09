Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $182.53 Million Stock Position in Sempra Energy $SRE

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,028,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,483 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $182,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1,945.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $92.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.27. The company has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $61.90 and a twelve month high of $97.44.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 13.27%.The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.6575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 93.48%.

Sempra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company’s product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.