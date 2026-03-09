Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $183.85 Million Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc $AX

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,171,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $183,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 59.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Axos Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AX shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $107.50 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, Director James John Court sold 11,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $1,127,574.63. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,390.69. This represents a 25.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 43,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $4,290,435.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,418,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,598,224.10. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 59,303 shares of company stock valued at $5,908,474 in the last three months. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axos Financial Price Performance

NYSE:AX opened at $86.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.67. Axos Financial, Inc has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $101.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $385.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.89 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.98%. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE: AX) is a diversified online banking and financial services holding company headquartered in San Diego, California. The firm traces its origins to 1999 with the launch of Bank of Internet USA and rebranded as Axos Financial in December 2018 to reflect an expanded suite of digital offerings. Axos Financial operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Axos Bank, providing a technology-driven banking platform that serves both retail and commercial clients across the United States.

Through its digital banking platform, Axos Financial delivers a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts.

