Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $184.07 Million Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. $HOG

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,597,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,828 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Harley-Davidson worth $184,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 139.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 203.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 2,775 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,640. This represents a 58.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James D. Farley, Jr. sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $120,754.34. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,195.55. This represents a 28.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Harley-Davidson Trading Up 0.7%
Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($1.52). The business had revenue of $496.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.21 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.03%.Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS. Analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOG. Zacks Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.
Harley-Davidson Company Profile
Harley-Davidson, Inc is a renowned American motorcycle manufacturer best known for its heavyweight cruiser and touring bikes. Founded in 1903 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has built a strong reputation for producing distinctive motorcycles characterized by their signature V-twin engines, chrome finishes and robust frames. Harley-Davidson markets its products globally through a network of franchised dealerships and focuses on delivering an immersive brand experience to its customers, emphasizing lifestyle and community alongside its motorcycles.
In addition to its core motorcycle business, Harley-Davidson offers an extensive range of parts, accessories and apparel under its Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories and MotorClothes lines.
