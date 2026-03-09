Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $185.41 Million Stock Position in ABM Industries Incorporated $ABM

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,020,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,376 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of ABM Industries worth $185,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 34.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 18.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter worth about $94,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 34.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 204.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Stock Down 0.9%

ABM stock opened at $43.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.73. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average of $44.87.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. ABM Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-4.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 14th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 44.79%.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 31,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $1,369,220.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 51,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,621.68. The trade was a 37.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABM shares. Wall Street Zen lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Get Our Latest Report on ABM

About ABM Industries

(Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated is a leading provider of integrated facility services, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to support the operation, maintenance and enhancement of commercial properties. The company’s core services include janitorial and custodial maintenance, HVAC and mechanical systems support, electrical and lighting solutions, and energy optimization. Additional offerings span parking management, security services, landscaping, and specialized support such as technical solutions and sustainability consulting.

Serving a diverse range of markets, ABM caters to clients in commercial real estate, aviation, healthcare, manufacturing, education, government entities, and technology campuses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.