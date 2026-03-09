Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $186.36 Million Holdings in Stride, Inc. $LRN

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,766 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Stride were worth $186,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRN. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stride during the 2nd quarter worth $5,859,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,391,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stride by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,782,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,731,000 after acquiring an additional 165,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,858,000. Finally, Future Fund LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter worth $962,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride stock opened at $86.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.27. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.61 and a 52 week high of $171.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average of $99.71.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stride from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stride presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Stride, Inc (NYSE:LRN) is a technology-driven education company that designs and delivers online learning solutions for students and adult learners. Through long-term partnerships with state-authorized public school districts, Stride operates virtual academies that serve K-12 students across the United States. The company’s blended-learning model combines digital curriculum, live teaching support and data analytics to personalize instruction and monitor student progress.

In addition to its K-12 offerings, Stride provides a portfolio of career and workforce readiness programs under its Stride Career Prep division.

