Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $186.72 Million Position in Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,561,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,260 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $186,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,219,335,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter worth $107,144,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 91.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,530,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,344,000 after acquiring an additional 730,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,035,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,625,000 after acquiring an additional 262,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 80.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 581,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,403,000 after purchasing an additional 259,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $763,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 272,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,763,747.90. This trade represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers stock opened at $78.66 on Monday. Regency Centers Corporation has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $79.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on REG. UBS Group set a $76.00 target price on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company’s portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

