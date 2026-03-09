Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $187.52 Million Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,085,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $187,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENSG. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Truist Financial set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $230.00 price objective on The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.60.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.0%

ENSG opened at $207.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.73 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.69.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.410-7.610 EPS. Analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 4.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, Director John O. Agwunobi sold 246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total transaction of $44,235.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,278.06. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total value of $120,078.00. Following the sale, the director owned 23,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,110.08. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,473 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,422. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company’s model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.