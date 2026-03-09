Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $188.04 Million Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 720,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $188,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 10,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.38.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.62, for a total value of $1,154,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,224,993.62. This represents a 7.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 5,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.87, for a total transaction of $1,568,027.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 14,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,524.17. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,654 shares of company stock valued at $8,212,829. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $267.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.18. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.96 and a 1-year high of $296.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-10.750 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.41%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AIT, is a leading distributor of industrial products and services. The company offers a comprehensive range of bearings, power transmission components, fluid power products, industrial rubber products, and automation solutions. Through its network of distribution centers and branch locations, Applied Industrial Technologies serves diverse end markets including manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, food and beverage, and wastewater treatment.

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Applied Industrial Technologies has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

