Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $190.91 Million Holdings in Reliance, Inc. $RS

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 679,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119,556 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Reliance were worth $190,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Reliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Reliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Reliance by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in Reliance during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RS has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Reliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Reliance from $315.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reliance in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Reliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.33.

RS opened at $302.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $322.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91. Reliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.07 and a 52 week high of $365.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 4.88.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.40). Reliance had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Reliance has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Reliance’s payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

In other Reliance news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $7,738,177.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 14,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,434.02. This trade represents a 63.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE: RS) is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

