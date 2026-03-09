Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $193.37 Million Position in Matson, Inc. $MATX

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,961,330 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 47,202 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Matson worth $193,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Matson by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,626 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Matson in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,503,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 2.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,300,000 after buying an additional 35,229 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of Matson by 586.4% during the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MATX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Matson in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Matson from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.25.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $152.94 on Monday. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $177.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.37.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $851.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.30 million. Matson had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 13.30%.The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 10.33%.

In other Matson news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,524 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total transaction of $421,709.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,463.48. The trade was a 51.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Lauer sold 8,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $1,429,216.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,593.94. This represents a 26.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 40,041 shares of company stock worth $6,645,707 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc (NYSE: MATX) is a U.S.-based provider of ocean transportation and supply chain logistics services with a focus on Pacific trade lanes. The company operates a fleet of container ships that regularly service Hawaii, Alaska, Guam, Micronesia and other Pacific islands, as well as mainland U.S. ports. Matson’s ocean transportation segment offers scheduled liner services, expedited shipping options and specialized project cargo handling for industries ranging from retail to heavy machinery.

In addition to its core liner operations, Matson offers ocean transportation services between Asia and the U.S.

