Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $204.04 Million Position in TEGNA Inc. $TGNA

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,036,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of TEGNA worth $204,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGNA. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,231,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 13.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TGNA. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TEGNA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

TEGNA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $20.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.12. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $21.35.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. TEGNA had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 8.11%.The firm had revenue of $706.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc is a leading U.S. broadcast and digital media company that was formed as a spin-off from Gannett Co, Inc in June 2015. The company’s primary operations include the ownership and operation of local television stations, digital publishing platforms and marketing solutions designed to serve both national advertisers and local businesses. Through its portfolio of media assets, TEGNA delivers news, information and entertainment across multiple platforms, including over-the-air broadcasts, cable and satellite distribution, streaming services and proprietary websites and mobile apps.

TEGNA owns and operates approximately 60 television stations in 51 markets, reaching nearly 40 percent of U.S.

