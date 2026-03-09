Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $205.18 Million Stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. $HHH

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,497,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $205,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHH. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 134.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 291.0% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 191.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Howard Hughes

In related news, Director R Scot Sellers bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.94 per share, for a total transaction of $389,700.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 67,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,262,274.98. This trade represents a 8.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

HHH opened at $69.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.25. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.40 and a 12-month high of $91.07.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $1.26. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 8.40%.The company had revenue of $624.45 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HHH shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howard Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments. Its MPCs segment develops, sells, and leases residential and commercial land designated for long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona.

