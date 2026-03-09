Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,052,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 39,669 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $193,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CALM. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 80.9% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $89.84 on Monday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.92 and a 52-week high of $126.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.86.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.47 earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 28th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CALM. Weiss Ratings cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens set a $85.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names. It sells its products to various customers, including national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, independent supermarkets, foodservice distributors, and egg product consumers primarily in the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western, and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

