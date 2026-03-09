Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. $AIZ

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 862,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,235 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Assurant were worth $186,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 72.6% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 65.6% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Assurant by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Assurant from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Assurant from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Assurant from $252.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Assurant from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.17.

Assurant Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $222.95 on Monday. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.97 and a fifty-two week high of $246.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.06. Assurant had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 20.74%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of risk management products and services, specializing in the housing and lifestyle markets. The company offers insurance and related products designed to help consumers protect their homes, personal belongings, and electronic devices. Its core offerings include renters insurance, manufactured housing finance, flood insurance, mobile device protection plans, and extended service contracts for appliances and electronics.

Within its Global Housing segment, Assurant partners with mortgage lenders, financial institutions and government agencies to deliver specialty insurance and risk mitigation services.

