Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Kirby Corporation $KEX

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,390,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kirby were worth $199,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 111 Capital purchased a new position in Kirby during the third quarter valued at $225,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 16.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 335,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,011,000 after purchasing an additional 46,287 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 438.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 271,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,657,000 after purchasing an additional 221,100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Kirby by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 932 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirby by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

KEX opened at $127.62 on Monday. Kirby Corporation has a twelve month low of $79.51 and a twelve month high of $134.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.12.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The shipping company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $851.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.82 million. Kirby had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 3,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $398,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,353.80. This trade represents a 40.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $1,508,893.11. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 14,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,894.62. This trade represents a 44.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,470,847. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEX. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Kirby from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research cut Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Kirby from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Kirby from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.40.

Kirby Corporation is a leading domestic maritime transporter of bulk liquid products in the United States. Through its Marine Transportation segment, the company operates one of North America’s largest fleets of inland tank barges and towing vessels. Kirby’s fleet moves petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals along coastal and inland waterways, providing critical logistical support to energy, chemical and agricultural producers.

In addition to its marine operations, Kirby’s Distribution and Services segment offers diesel engine and power generation services, along with aftermarket parts sales.

