Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,382,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,898 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $180,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,981,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,962 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth $123,710,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,831,000 after buying an additional 1,105,004 shares during the period. Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth $77,471,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter valued at about $30,608,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hasbro

In related news, CEO Christian P. Cocks sold 196,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $19,705,915.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 303,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,431,092.30. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina M. Goetter sold 12,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $1,285,904.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 68,221 shares in the company, valued at $7,058,144.66. This represents a 15.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 413,342 shares of company stock valued at $42,241,679 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hasbro from $97.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hasbro from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Hasbro from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Hasbro Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $94.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.21 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $106.98.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 127.21% and a negative net margin of 6.86%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently -119.15%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company’s brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

See Also

