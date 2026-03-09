Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 2,338,847 Shares of CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,492,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,338,847 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $200,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First American Bank acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth $1,466,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,217,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,157,000 after acquiring an additional 672,238 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 25.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,049,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,938,000 after purchasing an additional 811,419 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 33.6% during the third quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,782,000 after buying an additional 505,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 5,176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,917,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,340 shares during the period. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNH opened at $11.16 on Monday. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 2.82%.The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.450 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.37.

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

