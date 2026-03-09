Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 38,758 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,713,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,758 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $192,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $320,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 149.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 4.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 49,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on American Electric Power from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on American Electric Power from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.1%

American Electric Power stock opened at $131.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.46 and a 52 week high of $134.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 16.37%.The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 56.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $542,320.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,097.04. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $575,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,082.86. The trade was a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 10,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,273 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting American Electric Power

Here are the key news stories impacting American Electric Power this week:

Positive Sentiment: AEP is planning roughly $72 billion of grid and renewable investments through 2030 to drive rate-base growth and long-term earnings visibility, supporting the utility-style growth story. American Electric Drives Growth Through Investments and Renewables

AEP is planning roughly $72 billion of grid and renewable investments through 2030 to drive rate-base growth and long-term earnings visibility, supporting the utility-style growth story. Positive Sentiment: Evercore raised its price target on AEP to $153 and maintained an Outperform rating, signaling analyst confidence and potential upside relative to the current price. Evercore price target raise

Evercore raised its price target on AEP to $153 and maintained an Outperform rating, signaling analyst confidence and potential upside relative to the current price. Positive Sentiment: AEP named Adrian Rodriguez president and COO of AEP Texas to strengthen regulatory and stakeholder engagement in a key growth market (he joins March 30). This is a governance/operations positive that could help execution on Texas initiatives. AEP Names Adrian Rodriguez

AEP named Adrian Rodriguez president and COO of AEP Texas to strengthen regulatory and stakeholder engagement in a key growth market (he joins March 30). This is a governance/operations positive that could help execution on Texas initiatives. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results beat top-line and EPS expectations and AEP set FY2026 guidance (EPS 6.150–6.450), which underpins the stock’s fundamental case for steady regulated earnings growth. (Company release / earnings coverage)

Recent quarterly results beat top-line and EPS expectations and AEP set FY2026 guidance (EPS 6.150–6.450), which underpins the stock’s fundamental case for steady regulated earnings growth. (Company release / earnings coverage) Positive Sentiment: Brokerage consensus sits around a “Moderate Buy,” reinforcing analyst support for the shares. Consensus rating report

Brokerage consensus sits around a “Moderate Buy,” reinforcing analyst support for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative valuation pieces (FE vs. AEP) and sector write-ups are highlighting AEP as a dividend/value play versus peers—useful context but not immediate catalysts. FE or AEP valuation article

Comparative valuation pieces (FE vs. AEP) and sector write-ups are highlighting AEP as a dividend/value play versus peers—useful context but not immediate catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noting AEP has outperformed the utilities sector recently provides sentiment/context but is not a direct fundamental driver. Sector performance piece

Coverage noting AEP has outperformed the utilities sector recently provides sentiment/context but is not a direct fundamental driver. Neutral Sentiment: Several short-interest updates show anomalous/zero values and NaN changes—this appears to be a data glitch and is not a meaningful short-squeeze signal. (data items)

Several short-interest updates show anomalous/zero values and NaN changes—this appears to be a data glitch and is not a meaningful short-squeeze signal. (data items) Negative Sentiment: Analysts flag concentration risk from Retail Electric Providers (REPs) in some markets and note that proposed/new EPA rules could raise compliance costs or capital timing risk—these are regulatory and counterparty risks that could pressure returns. Zacks coverage on risks

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.