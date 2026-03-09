Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 400,900 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,228,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $195,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. Argus downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.11. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $21.28.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 2.52%.The firm had revenue of $719.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.740 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,220.00%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

