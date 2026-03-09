Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Radian Group Inc. $RDN

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,443,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,144 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $197,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Radian Group by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on RDN. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Radian Group stock opened at $33.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $38.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $300.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.45 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 46.99% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) is a leading provider of private mortgage insurance and related risk management solutions in the United States. Through its primary subsidiary, Radian Guaranty Inc, the company underwrites borrower-paid and lender-paid mortgage insurance that protects lenders and investors from potential losses arising from borrower defaults. Radian’s core business focuses on supporting residential mortgage originations and servicing by offering capital-efficient credit protection and credit risk transfer strategies.

Beyond mortgage insurance, Radian offers an array of real estate transaction services under its Radian Title division.

