Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,246,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $195,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAH opened at $217.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.65 and its 200-day moving average is $190.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $120.72 and a one year high of $233.60.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 92.50%. The company had revenue of $65.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.67.

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company’s core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

