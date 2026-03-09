Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,387,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $184,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 99.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 1,123.5% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

APO opened at $108.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.95. The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.56 and a 1-year high of $157.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 36.96%.

Neutral Sentiment: Zacks publishes a primer on rising private‑credit liquidity concerns and what to watch at APO; the piece flags sector headwinds but notes Apollo’s diversified platform and liquidity could help it navigate volatility. Investors should monitor Apollo’s private‑credit exposure and liquidity metrics. Read More.

Zacks publishes a primer on rising private‑credit liquidity concerns and what to watch at APO; the piece flags sector headwinds but notes Apollo’s diversified platform and liquidity could help it navigate volatility. Investors should monitor Apollo’s private‑credit exposure and liquidity metrics. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Hagens Berman filed a securities class action alleging Apollo and certain officers withheld material information after Financial Times and CNN reporting about previously undisclosed business ties to Jeffrey Epstein—this is a direct legal headline tied to the media exposé and is the primary negative catalyst. Read More.

Hagens Berman filed a securities class action alleging Apollo and certain officers withheld material information after Financial Times and CNN reporting about previously undisclosed business ties to Jeffrey Epstein—this is a direct legal headline tied to the media exposé and is the primary negative catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple plaintiff firms (e.g., Howard G. Smith, Schall, Pomerantz, Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Robbins LLP and others) have filed or issued reminders about a class action and the May 1, 2026 lead‑plaintiff deadline—demonstrates broad, coordinated litigation interest and potential for substantial legal costs and distraction. Read More.

Multiple plaintiff firms (e.g., Howard G. Smith, Schall, Pomerantz, Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Robbins LLP and others) have filed or issued reminders about a class action and the May 1, 2026 lead‑plaintiff deadline—demonstrates broad, coordinated litigation interest and potential for substantial legal costs and distraction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reports that Apollo’s co‑founder and other high‑profile figures have agreed to testify about Epstein ties—heightens regulatory and public scrutiny and could prolong the news cycle and investigative activity. Read More.

Reuters reports that Apollo’s co‑founder and other high‑profile figures have agreed to testify about Epstein ties—heightens regulatory and public scrutiny and could prolong the news cycle and investigative activity. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Barclays trimmed its price target on APO to $131, signaling analyst downgrades/valuation pressure following the headlines and heightened uncertainty. Read More.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $136.00 price objective on Apollo Global Management and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised Apollo Global Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.47.

Apollo Global Management, Inc (NYSE: APO) is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

