Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,588 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $199,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Transdigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,295.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,352.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1,327.66. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,183.60 and a 1-year high of $1,623.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.24. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 20.50%.The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,420.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,804.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,405.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,710.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,584.44.

In other Transdigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,429.92, for a total transaction of $5,576,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,712. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 36,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,425.79, for a total transaction of $52,647,295.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,422,219.07. This trade represents a 65.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 212,201 shares of company stock worth $290,306,625 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

