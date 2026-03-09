Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,378,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,781 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $178,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 26.0% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 3.9%

TCOM stock opened at $54.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of -0.15. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $49.48 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ: TCOM) is a China-based online travel services company that provides a broad range of consumer and business travel products. The company operates consumer-facing travel platforms and mobile apps that enable users to search, book and manage hotel reservations, airline tickets, packaged tours, rail travel, car rentals, airport transfers and local activities. It also offers corporate travel management and B2B solutions that support travel suppliers and downstream distribution partners.

Headquartered in Shanghai, Trip.com Group serves customers across China and increasingly in international markets through a portfolio of brands and global distribution channels.

