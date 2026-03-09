Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 125,049 Shares of First BanCorp. $FBP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,102,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 125,049 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of First BanCorp. worth $178,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in First BanCorp. by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 71,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 21,094 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 7.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 195,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 198.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 44,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 29,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the third quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $20.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.30.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $257.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 34,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $754,437.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,537.07. The trade was a 35.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia sold 4,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $106,881.49. Following the transaction, the director owned 637,019 shares in the company, valued at $14,415,739.97. The trade was a 0.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on First BanCorp. from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First BanCorp. from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First BanCorp. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.58.

First BanCorp (NYSE: FBP) is a financial holding company headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Through its principal banking subsidiary, FirstBank Puerto Rico, the company offers a comprehensive range of banking services including commercial and consumer lending, deposit products, cash management solutions and treasury services. It also provides mortgage origination and servicing, equipment leasing, investment management, and insurance agency services.

In its commercial banking segment, First BanCorp serves small and midsize enterprises as well as large corporate clients, delivering tailored credit facilities, letters of credit, and foreign trade financing.

