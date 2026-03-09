Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 14,470 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. $PAG

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,137,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,470 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $197,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,751,000 after acquiring an additional 84,045 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 68,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,191,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.43.

PAG stock opened at $156.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.27. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.99. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.05 and a fifty-two week high of $189.51.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.48%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc (NYSE: PAG), headquartered in Bloomfield Township, Michigan, is an international transportation services company primarily focused on automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company retails new and pre-owned vehicles across a broad spectrum of brands, while offering parts, maintenance, collision repair and reconditioning services. In addition, Penske provides financing and insurance products through its integrated finance and insurance operations, supporting both retail customers and commercial clients.

Formed in 1990 as United Auto Group and publicly traded since 1999, Penske Automotive Group has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a network of dealerships and service centers across the United States and Europe.

