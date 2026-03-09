Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 181,020 Shares of AAR Corp. $AIR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,006,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 181,020 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of AAR worth $179,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AAR by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,917,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,927,000 after purchasing an additional 188,406 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AAR by 4.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,208,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,153,000 after purchasing an additional 48,376 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in AAR by 0.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 842,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,984,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AAR by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,687,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in AAR by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 781,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,062,000 after buying an additional 19,463 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other AAR news, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 4,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $455,961.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,304.25. The trade was a 13.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $2,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 237,064 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,740. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 128,984 shares of company stock valued at $12,517,090 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AAR to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AAR in a research report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AAR from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

AAR Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $108.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.74. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.84.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $795.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.95 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Profile

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) is a global provider of aviation products and services to commercial, government and defense customers. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) solutions, component repair and overhaul, and engineering services designed to support a wide variety of fixed-wing and rotary aircraft. Leveraging FAA and EASA certifications, AAR delivers turnkey maintenance programs and ad hoc repair services that enhance aircraft availability and reliability.

In its Aviation Supply Chain Services segment, AAR sources, stores and distributes parts for both commercial airlines and military operators.

Featured Articles

