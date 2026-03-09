Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 18,241 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp $CATY

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,068,002 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,241 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $195,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 319.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 1,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $50,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,460. The trade was a 33.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CATY shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ CATY opened at $48.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.86. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.06 and a 12 month high of $54.99.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $222.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.48%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol CATY. Its principal subsidiary, Cathay Bank, provides a full suite of financial services to commercial, institutional and retail clients. As a community-focused institution, the company emphasizes relationship banking and tailored solutions for businesses and individuals.

Founded in 1962 by a group of Chinese American entrepreneurs, Cathay has expanded from a single branch operation in downtown Los Angeles into one of the largest Asian-American banks in the United States.

