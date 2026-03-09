Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 23,389 Shares of Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,953,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,389 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $185,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Carlyle Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 80,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,401,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 146.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 347,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,801,000 after buying an additional 206,630 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on Carlyle Group in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

Carlyle Group Stock Down 5.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $48.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.04. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $69.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). Carlyle Group had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $35,343,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,999,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,379,868.20. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global alternative asset manager that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, real assets (such as real estate and infrastructure), global credit, and investment solutions. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Carlyle raises and manages investment funds that acquire, operate and exit companies and assets on behalf of institutional and private investors. The firm is publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange and operates as an asset manager and investment advisor rather than as an operating company.

Carlyle’s core activities include sourcing and executing private equity buyouts and growth investments, originating and managing credit and financing solutions, and acquiring and operating real asset portfolios.

Featured Stories

