Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 587,251 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,693,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 587,251 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,896,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,364,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,695,000 after purchasing an additional 29,844 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,232,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,212,000 after purchasing an additional 126,742 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 25,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 107,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,972,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 452,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,767,000 after buying an additional 37,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.00.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $904,901.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,241.84. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $15,355,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 111,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,174,893.69. The trade was a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,596 shares of company stock worth $22,067,932. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $289.59 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $337.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The firm had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.99%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

