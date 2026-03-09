Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 602,122 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,091,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 602,122 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $201,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ON. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 62.3% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 68.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,015,610 shares in the company, valued at $74,159,842.20. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 60,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $4,273,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 339,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,176,341.20. This represents a 15.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $56.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average is $55.14. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $73.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ON Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 32.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

More ON Semiconductor News

Here are the key news stories impacting ON Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Renewed investor appetite for semiconductor names after a prominent investor bought a large stake in Nvidia — this kind of high-profile buying can lift sentiment across the chip sector and benefit ON as investors rotate into semiconductor exposure. This Billionaire Just Bought 1 MILLION Shares of Nvidia Stock

Renewed investor appetite for semiconductor names after a prominent investor bought a large stake in Nvidia — this kind of high-profile buying can lift sentiment across the chip sector and benefit ON as investors rotate into semiconductor exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage piece highlighting rising investor attention in ON — notes valuation and liquidity metrics and flags ON as a name drawing retail and analyst focus; such attention can increase trading volume but doesn’t guarantee direction. ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is Attracting Investor Attention

Coverage piece highlighting rising investor attention in ON — notes valuation and liquidity metrics and flags ON as a name drawing retail and analyst focus; such attention can increase trading volume but doesn’t guarantee direction. Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarterly results: ON reported $0.64 EPS (slightly above consensus) but revenue was down ~11% year-over-year and missed estimates — the company set Q1 fiscal guidance of $0.560–0.660 EPS. The EPS beat supports valuation, while weaker revenue and modest guidance temper the outlook.

Recent quarterly results: ON reported $0.64 EPS (slightly above consensus) but revenue was down ~11% year-over-year and missed estimates — the company set Q1 fiscal guidance of $0.560–0.660 EPS. The EPS beat supports valuation, while weaker revenue and modest guidance temper the outlook. Negative Sentiment: End-market uncertainty in data-heavy segments: reports that video-game companies and other customers face storage and AI-related adoption issues may reduce near-term demand for components; sector-specific weakness can weigh on ON’s cyclical end markets. SONY vs. MSFT vs. NTDOF: Video Games Have a Storage Problem Thanks to AI

End-market uncertainty in data-heavy segments: reports that video-game companies and other customers face storage and AI-related adoption issues may reduce near-term demand for components; sector-specific weakness can weigh on ON’s cyclical end markets. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and recent run-up: ON’s P/E and recent 50-day/200-day moving average context make the stock vulnerable to profit-taking after hitting multi-month highs; combined with the revenue decline, that likely contributed to today’s downside pressure.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ON. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Benchmark lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.

ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.

