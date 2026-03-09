Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 74,289 Shares of Korn/Ferry International $KFY

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,843,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74,289 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Korn/Ferry International worth $198,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 5.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 9.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 20.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Korn/Ferry International Stock Performance

Shares of KFY opened at $63.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.53 and a 200 day moving average of $67.86. Korn/Ferry International has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $78.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Korn/Ferry International ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 9.21%.The firm had revenue of $729.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.19-1.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KFY. Wall Street Zen upgraded Korn/Ferry International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Korn/Ferry International from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Korn/Ferry International in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.

About Korn/Ferry International

Korn Ferry International is a global organizational consulting firm that partners with clients to design optimal structures, roles and responsibilities. The company’s core offerings include executive search, talent acquisition, leadership development and succession planning. By blending deep industry expertise with data-driven insights, Korn Ferry helps organizations identify, assess and develop executives and high-potential talent for critical roles.

Since its founding in 1969 and with headquarters in Los Angeles, Korn Ferry has expanded its presence to more than 50 offices across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

