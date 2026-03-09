Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 9,035 Shares of Enersys $ENS

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,596,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Enersys were worth $180,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enersys by 3.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Enersys by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its position in Enersys by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 44,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enersys by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in Enersys by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Enersys news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 6,702 shares of Enersys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $1,015,084.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,591,570.98. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENS opened at $155.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Enersys has a one year low of $76.57 and a one year high of $194.77. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.04. Enersys had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.37%.The firm had revenue of $919.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Enersys has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enersys will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.01%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enersys in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research cut Enersys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Enersys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective (up from $164.00) on shares of Enersys in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enersys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

