Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires 46,638 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,638 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $16,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 342,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after buying an additional 18,903 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 69,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 134,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $14,815,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $46.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $50.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average of $44.63.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

