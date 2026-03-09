Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $5.65 Million Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Diversify Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,897 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,707 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Oracle by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,093,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,113,526,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 626.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $689,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. This trade represents a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $13,689,064. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Oracle from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $365.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $152.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.72 and its 200 day moving average is $220.62. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $439.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.