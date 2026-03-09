Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $7.46 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,301 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $7,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,364,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589,650 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3,595.7% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,377,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,352 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3,347.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,862,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,643 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,317,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,693,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,878,000 after purchasing an additional 911,004 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $46.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.71. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1573 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

