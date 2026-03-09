Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases 33,461 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 406.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,461 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 20.4% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.83.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total value of $4,156,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,891,091.62. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teyin M. Liu purchased 7,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $337.50 per share, with a total value of $2,639,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,744,625. The trade was a 43.23% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $370.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $379.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.57. The company has a market cap of $416.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $455.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

