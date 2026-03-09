DLD Asset Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

DLD Asset Management LP cut its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the quarter. DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,689,000. Munro Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,120,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 31,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 17,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 109,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after purchasing an additional 30,008 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DDOG. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price objective on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Arete Research lifted their price objective on Datadog from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Datadog from $195.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Datadog from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Thirty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.62.

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,106 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $5,773,186.58. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 301,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,374,269.94. This trade represents a 12.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $988,629.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 340,701 shares in the company, valued at $42,550,147.89. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 239,081 shares of company stock valued at $30,429,425 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

DDOG stock opened at $125.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.90. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $201.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.65, a PEG ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $953.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.53 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.14%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

