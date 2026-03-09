DLD Asset Management LP Decreases Position in Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp. $DMAA

DLD Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAA – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,050 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings in Drugs Made In America Acquisition were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Drugs Made In America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,020,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Drugs Made In America Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,024,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Drugs Made In America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,149,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Drugs Made In America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,293,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Drugs Made In America Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,568,000.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Drugs Made In America Acquisition in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Drugs Made In America Acquisition presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of DMAA stock opened at $10.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35. Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DMAA) is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in Delaware with the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company’s stated focus is on identifying and acquiring one or more operating businesses in the U.S. pharmaceutical sector, particularly those involved in the domestic manufacturing of approved drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients or related contract development and manufacturing services.

Operating as a blank‐check vehicle, Drugs Made In America Acquisition holds its funds in a trust account pending the completion of an initial business combination.

