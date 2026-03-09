DLD Asset Management LP Decreases Stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $TERN

DLD Asset Management LP cut its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) by 73.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,047 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 16,363 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 71,971 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 59,145 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 2,368,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 214,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TERN opened at $42.82 on Monday. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $48.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -41.57 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average of $25.02.

In other news, CEO Amy L. Burroughs sold 71,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $2,718,015.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 138,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,985.60. The trade was a 33.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Emil Kuriakose sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $44,548.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 50,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,578.05. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 155,826 shares of company stock valued at $5,882,597 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TERN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. TD Cowen raised Terns Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terns Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.11.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral small‐molecule therapies for the treatment of chronic liver diseases and other serious conditions. The company’s research and development efforts center on novel mechanisms of action designed to address the underlying causes of progressive liver disorders, including inflammation, fibrosis and metabolic dysregulation. By advancing targeted compounds that can be administered orally, Terns aims to offer patients more convenient and effective treatment options compared to injectable or biologic therapies.

The company’s pipeline features several candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

