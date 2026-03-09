DLD Asset Management LP Has $999,000 Stock Holdings in FG Merger II Corp. $FGMC

DLD Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of FG Merger II Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings in FG Merger II were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FG Merger II alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG Merger II in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in FG Merger II during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FG Merger II by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 59,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FG Merger II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $789,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FG Merger II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $954,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FG Merger II in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

FG Merger II Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FGMC opened at $10.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. The company has a market cap of $26.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,010.00. FG Merger II Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

About FG Merger II

(Free Report)

FG Merger II is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in Delaware in 2022. The company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition or similar business combination. It completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the symbol FGMC and, to date, has not identified a definitive target or commenced substantive operations beyond the SPAC formation.

The company intends to pursue opportunities in financial technology, financial services and adjacent technology-driven sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FG Merger II Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FG Merger II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Merger II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.