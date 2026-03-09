DLD Asset Management LP Invests $1.38 Million in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASTS. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 21.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 0.5% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 3.7% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting AST SpaceMobile
Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:
- Positive Sentiment: TELUS commercial agreement expands ASTS’s addressable market in Canada and helped lift sentiment by validating operator demand for direct-to-cell service; this deal supports near-term revenue growth and rollout plans. TELUS Partners with AST SpaceMobile
- Positive Sentiment: Orange added AST SpaceMobile to its satellite roster and scheduled Europe D2C trials for late 2026 — another major operator endorsement that increases potential European commercial traction. Orange Adds AST SpaceMobile
- Positive Sentiment: ASTS reported meaningful 2025 revenue (~$70.9M), a growing pipeline (~$1.2B contracted backlog) and plans to launch 45–60 satellites by end‑2026 — operational proof that the business is scaling from pre‑revenue to commercial receipts. Seeking Alpha: AST SpaceMobile revenue and plans
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage turned more constructive: Zacks moved ASTS from “strong sell” to “hold” and other upgrades sparked intraday rallies in recent sessions, indicating improving sell‑side sentiment can amplify momentum. Zacks upgrade Analyst upgrade article
- Neutral Sentiment: Media pieces highlight ASTS as a direct competitor to SpaceX’s Starlink (different product/market focus) — competition raises strategic questions but doesn’t remove near‑term operator contracts or revenue. ASTS vs Starlink
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector comparisons (e.g., vs. Rocket Lab) and broader market volatility (macro headlines) are contributing to mixed trading — investors are differentiating capital‑intensive launch plays. Fool comparison
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and cash‑burn concerns remain: analysts warn ASTS’s premium multiple and high operating costs increase downside risk if cadence of deployments or operator rollouts slips. Zacks: 181% rise and risks
- Negative Sentiment: Profitability metrics are weak (negative EPS and very large negative margins reported recently), so any slowdown in operator conversions or higher launch costs could press the stock lower. Financials and risks
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data in feeds appears anomalous/zero — not a reliable signal this cycle; ignore until clarified by exchange filings.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on ASTS
Insider Buying and Selling at AST SpaceMobile
In other news, major shareholder Tower Corp /Ma/ American sold 2,288,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $159,631,314.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 211,379 shares in the company, valued at $14,743,685.25. This trade represents a 91.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $773,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 382,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,572,882.50. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,015 shares of company stock worth $149,144. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.
AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance
Shares of ASTS stock opened at $89.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.34. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $129.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of -67.78 and a beta of 2.77.
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 482.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $54.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.53 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2731.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
AST SpaceMobile Profile
AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company’s core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.
AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AST SpaceMobile
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.