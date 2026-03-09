DLD Asset Management LP Invests $1.38 Million in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASTS. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 21.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 0.5% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 3.7% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASTS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $43.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research raised AST SpaceMobile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut AST SpaceMobile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $45.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

In other news, major shareholder Tower Corp /Ma/ American sold 2,288,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $159,631,314.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 211,379 shares in the company, valued at $14,743,685.25. This trade represents a 91.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $773,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 382,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,572,882.50. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,015 shares of company stock worth $149,144. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASTS stock opened at $89.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.34. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $129.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of -67.78 and a beta of 2.77.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 482.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $54.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.53 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2731.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company’s core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

