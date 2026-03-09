DLD Asset Management LP Invests $3.44 Million in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,124 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 330.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $408.85 on Monday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $288.63 and a 12 month high of $526.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.54, a PEG ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $428.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $372.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.22 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 10.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $518.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $520.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler set a $474.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $474.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $520.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $459.95.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. is a cybersecurity company that focuses on identity security and privileged access management. Its core mission is to protect organizations from cyber threats that target privileged accounts, credentials and secrets that can provide attackers with broad access to critical systems. CyberArk’s offerings are designed to help enterprises control, monitor and secure privileged credentials across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, reducing the risk of lateral movement and data breaches.

The company delivers a suite of software and cloud services that address privileged access, secrets management, endpoint privilege management and identity-based threat detection.

