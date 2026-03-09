DLD Asset Management LP Makes New $2.72 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI

DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,538,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,356,582,000 after buying an additional 2,900,633 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,632,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,624,000 after acquiring an additional 138,322 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 872,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,542,000 after acquiring an additional 481,408 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 70.3% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 682,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,156,000 after acquiring an additional 281,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 579,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,072,000 after purchasing an additional 85,422 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI stock opened at $124.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $66.66 and a one year high of $132.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.12.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges. The Biotech Index is a modified equal weight index.

