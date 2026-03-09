DLD Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in IB Acquisition Corp. $IBAC

DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in IB Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IBAC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC increased its stake in shares of IB Acquisition by 5,006.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in IB Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Crossingbridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IB Acquisition by 10.8% during the third quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 482,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 46,833 shares during the period.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised IB Acquisition from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

IBAC stock opened at $10.72 on Monday. IB Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $11.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52.

IB Acquisition (NASDAQ:IBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter.

About IB Acquisition

(Free Report)

IB Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: IBAC) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed with the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company does not generate any operating revenues and its business plan is entirely dependent on identifying or acquiring a suitable target business in accordance with its charter.

Incorporated in Delaware in 2021, IB Acquisition Corp completed its initial public offering later that year, raising capital that is held in a trust account pending the identification and closing of a business combination.

