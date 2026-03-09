DLD Asset Management LP Sells 12,250,000 Shares of Impinj, Inc. $PI

DLD Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,750,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,250,000 shares during the period. Impinj comprises approximately 0.1% of DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. DLD Asset Management LP owned about 0.39% of Impinj worth $19,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 90.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Impinj by 101.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Impinj by 39.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $94.29 on Monday. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.85 and a 1 year high of $247.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.25 and its 200 day moving average is $169.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $92.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.87 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.49%. Impinj’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Impinj has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.130 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 134,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.36, for a total transaction of $20,242,816.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,132,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,230,374.72. This trade represents a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 365,191 shares of company stock worth $55,394,696 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Impinj from $246.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Impinj from $255.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.38.

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj’s platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj’s product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

