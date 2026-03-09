DLD Asset Management LP Takes $4.64 Million Position in Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK

DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 72,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 493.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,270,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,271,000 after buying an additional 1,887,742 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at $137,249,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,557,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,248,000 after acquiring an additional 648,125 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 337.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 745,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,353,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 44,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $2,546,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,295. The trade was a 69.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBRDK stock opened at $54.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation is a publicly traded holding company that principally invests in broadband and cable businesses. Established in 2014 as a spin-off from Liberty Interactive Corporation, the company was designed to provide investors with targeted exposure to high-growth broadband assets. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Broadband uses a tracking-stock structure to reflect the performance of its key investments rather than operating a stand-alone service business.

The company’s primary asset is its substantial equity interest in Charter Communications, one of the largest cable and broadband providers in the United States.

