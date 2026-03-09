Dundas Partners LLP Grows Stock Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Dundas Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,694 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 2.6% of Dundas Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $36,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK stock opened at $364.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $365.45 and a 200-day moving average of $368.84. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $329.16 and a 12-month high of $404.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $139.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.07. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 12.92%.The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 41.90%.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total value of $90,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,457,331 shares in the company, valued at $891,814,566.52. This trade represents a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $469.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $437.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Friday, January 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.61.

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons’ offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

